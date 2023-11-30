LIGHT UP DOWNTOWN: Thousands Expected for Canton’s Annual Holiday Event

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the 33rd year, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will get thousands of people into the holiday spirit on Thursday night.

It’s Light Up Downtown, 14 blocks of free entertainment, coffee, hot chocolate and more along 14 blocks of Market Avenue downtown.

Of course there’s the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at Central Plaza, and the appearance of the jolly old elf himself.

There are sleigh rides, and you can visit with Santa and even skate on the Hall of Fame Ice Rink.

Light Up Downtown, 5:30 through 8:30 Thursday night.