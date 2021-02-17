Thousands in SE Ohio Wait for Lights, Heat to Come Back On
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP Ohio says it’ll be Friday afternoon before some of the thousands of customers impacted by an ice storm from Marietta to Ironton will see the lights come back on.
Over 9,000 customers in Lawrence County at the southern tip of the state were still without power at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
At one point, 25,000 Ohio households and businesses were impacted by the accumulating ice.