      Weather Alert

Thousands in SE Ohio Wait for Lights, Heat to Come Back On

Jim Michaels
Feb 17, 2021 @ 7:00am
Kenny Nails and Brad Johnson, working for Pepco, fix wires downed in this weekend's snow storm to restore electric power to a neighborhood in Rockville, Md., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. A massive snow storm hit the region Friday and Saturday, dumping 2 feet of snow in some places. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP Ohio says it’ll be Friday afternoon before some of the thousands of customers impacted by an ice storm from Marietta to Ironton will see the lights come back on.

Over 9,000 customers in Lawrence County at the southern tip of the state were still without power at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At one point, 25,000 Ohio households and businesses were impacted by the accumulating ice.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Summit Sheriff: Sex Sting Nails 17, Two from Stark
Super Bowl Streaker WON'T get Paid!
Stockdale Being Sent to Stark Jail Over Escape Concerns
Mistrial Declared in Case of Canton Woman in Shooting Death of Husband