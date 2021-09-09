Thousands Turn Out for Hero’s Welcome, Farewell
Ohio Highway Patrol cruiser lead the procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak as it makes its way to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/David Dermer).
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A hero’s welcome.
Thousands of residents lined the roadway from Milan to Berlin Heights in Erie County on Wednesday, saying “thank you” to 22-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak.
He died in that terror attack in Afghanistan last month.
Soviak’s body arrived in Cleveland Wednesday morning.
The procession went past Edison High School in Milan, where Soviak graduated in 2017.
The funeral is Monday.