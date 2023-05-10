Three Accused of Using Drones to Drop Contraband Onto Prison Property

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men from Columbus and a Sandusky man are accused of using drones to drop illegal drugs and other contraband onto the properties of five different prisons across northern Ohio.

The trio has been indicted on 116 charges that could mean as much as 142 years in prison for one of the suspects, if found guilty.

Over $300,000 in drugs, weapons and other contraband was found in one of the suspect’s homes during a search back in November of 2021.