Three Arrests Made in Connection to Drive by Shooting
WHBC News
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that three arrests have been made in connection to a drive by shooting incident that took place Sunday afternoon in Plain Township.
Deputies responded to an area near the Baymont Hotel on Broadmoor Circle NW around 11:30 a.m. where shots had been fired. Upon arrival they found two men who had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Officers from the Canton and North Canton Police Departments assisted Sheriff’s Deputies in executing a search warrant at a home on Peach Street NE in North Canton. Following the investigation, 22 year old Terrel Lipkin, 21 year old Jaquan Young and a 17 year old Juvenile were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Lipken faces two counts of Felonious Assault, two weapons charges and on tampering charge. Young faces one count of Tampering with Evidence while the Juvenile faces two counts of Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault.
The case remains under investigation. Those with information on the case are encouraged to contact authorities.