Three Bodies Found in Akron Area – Police Asking for Help

By Pam Cook
March 10, 2023 10:59AM EST
WHBC News

Authorities have found 3 bodies in the Summit County area Friday morning – two in one area and one in another. They are working to determine if there’s a connection.
Akron Police say the have discovered the bodies of two men in the woods. They were found off Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road.  A man in a U-haul saw them and called police.  Officers say the men were bound and gagged. This is a double homicide investigation.
Then word came that officials found a third body nearby in Copley off Wright Road and the circumstances are very similar.
They are asking anyone in the area who may have seen something or captured footage on security cameras to contact the Akron Police Department.

