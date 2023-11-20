Three Killed in 2 Separate Weekend Accidents in Area

SPRINGFIELD and RIPLEY TWPs., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly weekend on local roadways.

46-year-old Robert Amell, who has a Canton address, was killed as he walked along Arlington Road near East Warner Road in Springfield Township early Saturday.

The driver of the car did stop after the crash.

She does not face any charges at this time.

Amell was dead at the scene, according to the Akron post of the state patrol.

And two 18-year-old men were killed Saturday morning when their pickup truck went off Route 514 at Route 754 just south of Shreve.

The Wooster post of the State Highway Patrol says the truck hit a culvert and burst into flames.

Kody Abrams of Wooster and Aaron Casey of Shreve were dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating.