(WHBC) – Three men arrested during a drug raid in Canton back in 2016 have already done some state prison time.

They’ll be off to federal prison soon for possessing firearms despite previous convictions.

42-year-old Maurice Stewart will do 18 years, 47-year-old James Cousins will serve just over 12 years, and 38-year-old William Moore gets nearly 9 years.

Stewart and Moore had earlier homicide convictions.

That drug raid occurred in the 1100 block of Dartmouth Avenue SW in November of 2016.