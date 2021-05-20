Three Men, Woman from Canton Indicted on 19 Federal Gambling Counts
(Jesse Naul)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-count federal indictment handed up Tuesday names four people with Canton addresses, accused of illegal gambling in connection with two Plain Township businesses that were raided back in 2018.
Jason and Rebecca Kachner, Ronald DiPietro and Thomas Helmick could get significant prison time if convicted.
The businesses were the Skilled Shamrock on Hills and Dales Road NW and Redemption Skill Games 777 on Whipple Avenue NW.
The four were indicted last month on federal tax-related charges.