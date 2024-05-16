Three Seriously Injured in Explosion at Macedonia Chemical Plant

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three serious injuries resulted from a tanker truck exploding at a chemical plant in the northern Summit County city of Macedonia Wednesday morning.

One victim has what the fire chief calls “life threatening” burns.

Another is critical.

The tanker parked at Royal Chemical on Freeway Drive near I-271 was described as having blown wide open.

It contained sodium hydroxide, and a spill resulted.

The material was being cleaned up on company property.

But it also made its way to a small creek, with a HazMat team called in.