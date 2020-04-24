Three Stark Schools Change Football Divisions
Alliance, Central Catholic, and St. Thomas Aquinas will play high school football in new divisions this upcoming season as the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced new divisional assignments for the upcoming fall sports of football, soccer and volleyball.
Details were sent to member schools Thursday following action taken by the OHSAA Board of Directors during their April meeting Wednesday.
The Alliance Aviators drop from Division 2 to 3 and will compete in Region 9.
Longtime rivals the Central Catholic Crusaders and the St. Thomas Aquinas Knights will share company in Division 6, Region 21. Central went down from Division 5, while Aquinas moved up from Division 7.
The Board also approved new regional assignments for football. The new divisions and regions are posted at the link below.
No divisional changes will occur for the fall sports of golf, cross country, girls tennis and field hockey (one division), as those sports are not affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance process. The upcoming 2020-21 school year will be the second year of the two-year cycle using base enrollment numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Education in October 2018. A new two-year cycle of base enrollment numbers will begin with the 2021-22 school year.
2020 Football Division and Region Assignments
https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020
2020 Girls and Boys Soccer Division Assignments
https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020
2020 Volleyball Division Assignments
https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball
Overall divisional breakdowns for the 2020-21 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2020-21-School-Year
More on the competitive balance process is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center