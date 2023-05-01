Three Teens Injured in Birthday Party Shooting, 2 15-Year-Olds Arrested

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More violent crime involving teenagers in Canton.

Two 15-year-old Canton boys face charges in connection with a shots-fired incident Saturday night at the American Legion Post 44 Hall in Canton that sent three young people to the hospital.

Anton Nash is charged with felonious assault while Devon Chester faces ‘obstruction of justice’ and other charges.

Police say they were called to a fight with shots fired in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Channel 5 says it happened during a Sweet 16 birthday party.

They say the injuries to the three victims did not appear to be life threatening.