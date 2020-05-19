      Breaking News
Three University of Akron students are working at a NYC Hospital

Jon Bozeka
May 19, 2020 @ 12:27pm
For the past month, Mike Hronec (left), Katie Roberts and Cody Ellis have been working at NYU Langone Health in Manhattan in intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients. (University of Akron)

Three registered nurses and graduate students in the University of Akron’s Nurse Anesthesia Program are working at NYU Langone Health hospital in Manhattan, helping with COVID-19 patients. Kelly Pond, who is their professor at Akron and the students Katie Roberts, Mike Hronec and Cody Ellis joined Jon.

LISTEN HERE

