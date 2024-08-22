Thursday Checkpoints Follow Honors for Wayne Man Killed in DUI Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Each year during the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities Coalition holds a Memorial Checkpoint.

The checkpoint honors someone killed in a drunk driving crash.

Thursday afternoon at 4:30, the life of 62-year-old Douglas Farhrni will be remembered.

The Apple Creek man was killed in July of 2022 on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

32-year-old Franco Guidone of Louisville was impaired when he drove left of center, striking the Fahrni vehicle.

He was convicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges and sentenced last June.

He’s doing four to six years in prison.

There’s a ceremony at Faith Community Fellowship on 9th Street SW in Massillon at 4:30 followed by two checkpoints.

Those checkpoints start at 6 p.m. at Route 30 and Route 241, Millersburg Road SW, then at 8:30 on Southway Street SW just west of Raff Road.