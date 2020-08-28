      Weather Alert

Thursday Evening Severe Storms Cut Power, Bring Down Trees

Jim Michaels
Aug 28, 2020 @ 7:56am
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

Some Stark County and Carroll County power customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday evening.

Strong winds and some reported hail were part of the storms that brought trees down and split one tree in two in NW Canton, according to a National Weather Service report.

At the height of the storm, over 5000 customers in the two counties were down, with over 20,000 power losses in the Ohio Edison and AEP Ohio service areas.

Edison hopes to have all the power back on by 1 p.m., but it could be sometime tonight for AEP customers

