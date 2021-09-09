      Weather Alert

THURSDAY: Highest Case Numbers in Stark, State Since January 12

Jim Michaels
Sep 9, 2021 @ 3:25pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Thursday, both the state and Stark County had the highest number of new reported cases in a single day since January 12th.

Ohio reported nearly 7900 cases, with 295 of them out of Stark.

And the weekly cases-per-100,000-population figure is up again, at 582.4.

The Thursday numbers are at coronavirus.ohio.gov

Thurs Sept 9

Ohio: 1,276,738 cases (+7897)

Stark: 38,497 (+295)

Around the state: 3,178 hospitalizations

State cases per capita: 582.4

