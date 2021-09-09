THURSDAY: Highest Case Numbers in Stark, State Since January 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Thursday, both the state and Stark County had the highest number of new reported cases in a single day since January 12th.
Ohio reported nearly 7900 cases, with 295 of them out of Stark.
And the weekly cases-per-100,000-population figure is up again, at 582.4.
The Thursday numbers are at coronavirus.ohio.gov
Thurs Sept 9
Ohio: 1,276,738 cases (+7897)
Stark: 38,497 (+295)
Around the state: 3,178 hospitalizations
State cases per capita: 582.4