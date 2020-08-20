THURSDAY UPDATE: 1,000+ Cases in Ohio, New Color-Coded Map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is back over a thousand new daily coronavirus cases, with 1,122 reported on Thursday.
The state’s total is now over 112,000, at 112.003.
26 of those new cases are in Stark County.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Aug 20
Ohio: 112,003 cases (+1122), 3929 deaths (+22)
Stark: 2091 cases (+26), 146 deaths (same)
Color-coded Map for Week
The area’s counties remain at the same levels on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map this week; Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne remain Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Tuscarawas are at Yellow Level-1.
There are nine Red Level-3 counties now.
The nearest is Trumbull County, which moves up from Orange.
Latest on High School Football
High school football will happen in Ohio, but all the rules for everyone from the players to the fans will be strictly enforced.
Lt Governor Jon Husted said Thursday that the OHSAA will be checking game sites, and failure to follow the rules can result in game forfeits and disqualifications.
As for the number of fans, all facilities are limited to 15-percent of capacity, but outdoor venues can hold no more than 1500 while indoor arenas are limited to 300.