THURSDAY UPDATE: 1,000-Plus New Cases, Governor Halts Assisted Living Testing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio recorded over a thousand new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total number up close to 119,000.
Stark County had 32 of those new cases.
Here are the figures and how they compare to Wednesday:
Thurs Aug 27
Ohio: 118,828 cases (+1244)
4076 deaths (+32)
Stark: 2250 cases (+32),
151 deaths (same)
Governor Pauses Assisted Living Testing
The governor has paused the statewide testing of residents in assisted living facilities to do some controlled testing.
There have been unspecified inconsistencies with test results, and it’s not known if it’s an issue with the facilities which collect the samples, with the test kits, or the laboratories.
Though the simpler tests involve only saliva, the governor says they are still the same PCR tests done routinely in Ohio.
Weekly Color-Coded Map
Stark and our other local counties remain at the same level on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.
Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne remain at Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Tuscarawas are still at Yellow Level-1.
The nearest Red Level-3 county is Lorain.
There are only 9 Red counties this week.