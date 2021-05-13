      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: 1100-Plus New Cases, Fewer Red Counties

Jim Michaels
May 13, 2021 @ 3:44pm
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio added another 1100-plus cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

45 of those cases were from Stark County.

There are more Orange Level-3 counties now in Ohio, but Stark, Summit and Portage are not among them.

They remain Red Level-3 on the latest color-coded coronavirus map.

There are also at high incidence for the virus.

Tuscarawas and Wayne remain Orange, while Carroll County is at Yellow Level-1.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs May 13
Ohio: 1,088,343 cases (+1161), 19,441 deaths
Stark: 32,504 cases (+45), 907 deaths

