THURSDAY UPDATE: 1300-Plus New Ohio Cases Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the third day in a row, Ohio had just over 1300 new reported cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
17 of those cases were from Stark County.
The weekly COVID per capita case number continues to drop.
It’s down to 160.7 cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Feb 24
Ohio: 2,649,692 total cases (+1321)
Stark: 79,325 total cases (+17)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 160.7