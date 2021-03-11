THURSDAY UPDATE: 1400+ New Cases, Vaccine Eligibility List Gets Longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported over 1400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 37 new cases out of Stark County.
Another 1,4 million Ohioans are eligible to get a vaccination shot starting Thursday, including those 50 to 59 as well as those with certain medical conditions.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs March 11
Ohio: 984,934 cases (+1448),
17,662 deaths
Stark: 29,760 cases (+37),
829 deaths