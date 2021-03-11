      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: 1400+ New Cases, Vaccine Eligibility List Gets Longer

Jim Michaels
Mar 11, 2021 @ 2:28pm
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported over 1400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 37 new cases out of Stark County.

Another 1,4 million Ohioans are eligible to get a vaccination shot starting Thursday, including those 50 to 59 as well as those with certain medical conditions.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs March 11

Ohio: 984,934 cases (+1448),
17,662 deaths

Stark: 29,760 cases (+37),
829 deaths

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Gets 22 Years for Selling Drugs Out of Car
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies
Arrests Made in Huge Rash of Car Window Smash-Ins in Canton
Missing Adult Alert Sent for Massillon Woman with Alzheimer's, Last Seen in Jackson