THURSDAY UPDATE: 2100 New Cases, More Ohioans Eligible for Shots on Friday
Governor Mike DeWine at Xavier University for a COVID-19 media update (Ohio Channel)
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 2100 new cases of coronavirus cases on Thursday.
59 of those cases were out of Stark County.
If you are between the ages of 40 and 49, you are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Friday.
Also, those with heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, COPD and obesity can get in line starting today.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs March 18
Ohio: 995,785 cases (+2104),
17,992 deaths
Stark: 30,067 (+59),
844 deaths