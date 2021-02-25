      Breaking News
UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire

THURSDAY UPDATE: 2400 New Cases, Very Few Schools Still Fully Remote

Jim Michaels
Feb 25, 2021 @ 2:41pm
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 2400 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

100 of the new cases come from Stark County.

Governor Mike DeWine in his media briefing on Thursday said the percentage of schools fully remote is down to 1.6-percent.

He thanks school personnel, as most are working to reopen at least in part by March 1.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Feb 25
Ohio: 962,404 cases (+2409), 17,125 deaths (+80)
Stark: 29,161 cases (+100), 836 deaths (+1)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses
Canton Police Make Arrest in Weekend Shooting Incident at Skyline Terrace
Canton Police Investigating Rash of Car Windows Smashed
AAA: Gas Prices Shoot Way Up, Stark Average at $2.58