THURSDAY UPDATE: 2400 New Cases, Very Few Schools Still Fully Remote
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 2400 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
100 of the new cases come from Stark County.
Governor Mike DeWine in his media briefing on Thursday said the percentage of schools fully remote is down to 1.6-percent.
He thanks school personnel, as most are working to reopen at least in part by March 1.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Feb 25
Ohio: 962,404 cases (+2409), 17,125 deaths (+80)
Stark: 29,161 cases (+100), 836 deaths (+1)