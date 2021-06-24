      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: 303 New Cases, Per Capita Count Down to 21.4

Jim Michaels
Jun 24, 2021 @ 6:58pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 303 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 15 of those new cases out of Stark County.

The weekly cases-per-100,000-for-2-weeksn figure in Ohio is down to 21.4.

The governor’s office says even though Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping, approximately 100 Ohioans a week are dying from this virus, and deaths are shifting to a younger age group.

65-percent of deaths are among people ages 40 to 79.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs June 24
Ohio: 1,110,000 cases (+303)
Stark: 33,370 cases (+15)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Jackson Schools React to Tragedy in the Township Sunday
Message to Students: Get Vaccinated
UPDATE: One Surrender, One Still Sought in Monday Canton Homicide
Wayne Sheriff: Cleveland Man Charged in Dragway 42 Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On