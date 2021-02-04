THURSDAY UPDATE: 4100 New Cases, Unchanged Color-Coded Map
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported 4100 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
102 of those new cases are out of Stark County.
The color-coded coronavirus map of the state remains the same this week, with all counties Red Level-3 except for four southern Ohio counties at Orange Level-2.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs Feb 4
Ohio: 910,847 cases (+4120),
11,509 deaths (+79)
Stark: 27,433 cases (+102),
467 deaths (+1)