THURSDAY VIRUS UPDATE: Stark, Summit, Portage Go Purple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest coronavirus color-coded map has the worst of the pandemic in the Akron-Canton area.
Stark, Summit, and Medina, Portage Counties are four of the eight counties that have gone to Purple Level-4 on the map.
That’s the highest category on the map, with those counties meeting 6 or 7 measurements, most involving sustained increases in case numbers.
Ohio had the fifth highest number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, reporting 8,921 of them.
The daily number for Stark County was 311.
Here’s the Thursday report:
Thurs Dec 3
Ohio: 446,849 cases (+8921),
6753 deaths (+82)
Stark: 11,437 cases (+311),
231 deaths (same)