THURSDAY UPDATE: 6300+ New Cases, Per Capita, Hospitalization Figures Drop Again

Jim Michaels
Oct 7, 2021 @ 2:38pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported another 6000-plus cases of coronavirus again Thursday, but other indicators keep falling.

The per-capita case figure is down for the second week in a row, to 560.5 cases per 100,000 population.

And current hospitalizations are below 3400 now.

Stark County had 158 new cases on Thursday.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Oct 7

Ohio: 1,452,096 cases (+6310)

Stark: 44,342 cases (+158)

State cases per capita: 560.5

Current hospitalizations: 3,395

