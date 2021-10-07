THURSDAY UPDATE: 6300+ New Cases, Per Capita, Hospitalization Figures Drop Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported another 6000-plus cases of coronavirus again Thursday, but other indicators keep falling.
The per-capita case figure is down for the second week in a row, to 560.5 cases per 100,000 population.
And current hospitalizations are below 3400 now.
Stark County had 158 new cases on Thursday.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Oct 7
Ohio: 1,452,096 cases (+6310)
Stark: 44,342 cases (+158)
State cases per capita: 560.5
Current hospitalizations: 3,395