Thursday Update: 8500 New Cases in Ohio, Per-Capita Figure Increases More
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported another 8500 cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
284 of those new cases were from Stark County.
The state per-capita case figure which the CDC prefers be under 50 is at an alarming 718.5.
That’s the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the last two weeks.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Dec 9
Ohio: 1,761,008 cases (+8500)
Stark: 55,414 cases (+284)
State cases per capita: 718.5