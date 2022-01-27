THURSDAY UPDATE: Case Numbers Lower, Big Drop in Weekly Per Capita Figure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly per-capita coronavirus case number released by the Ohio Department of Health dropped dramatically this week.
The number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks is below 1600.
It was over 2100 last week, the highest figure since the pandemic started.
There were over 12,000 new cases reported Thursday, with 217 from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Jan 27
Ohio: 2,552,972 total cases (+12,108)
Stark: 77,732 total cases (+217)
State cases per capita for last 2 weeks: 1582.0