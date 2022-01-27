      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Case Numbers Lower, Big Drop in Weekly Per Capita Figure

Jim Michaels
Jan 27, 2022 @ 2:13pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly per-capita coronavirus case number released by the Ohio Department of Health dropped dramatically this week.

The number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks is below 1600.

It was over 2100 last week, the highest figure since the pandemic started.

There were over 12,000 new cases reported Thursday, with 217 from Stark County.

Here are your Thursday numbers:

Thurs Jan 27

Ohio: 2,552,972 total cases (+12,108)

Stark: 77,732 total cases (+217)

State cases per capita for last 2 weeks: 1582.0

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Police Investigating 3rd Homicide of Year
Canton Woman Charged With Complicity in Burch Killing
UPDATE AccuWeather: Lengthy Cold Spell, Subzero Temps Coming
Long time WHBC News and Sports Reporter has Died
Connect With Us Listen To Us On