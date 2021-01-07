      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Cases Over 10,000 Again, Stark Vaccine Rate Over 2%

Jim Michaels
Jan 7, 2021 @ 2:44pm
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing on Jan. 5, 2021 (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first day in nearly a month, Ohio reported over 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Stark County had 341 new cases.

Over two-percent of the Stark County population has gotten its initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

That’s 7654 vaccinations.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Jan 7

Ohio: 753,068 cases (+10,251),
9462 deaths (+94)

Stark: 22,085 cases (+341),
377 deaths (+15)

Vaccinated first dose: Ohio 221,302 (1.9%), Stark 7654 (2.1%)

