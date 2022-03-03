THURSDAY UPDATE: Cases Per Capita Down to Nearly 100
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly per capita coronavirus case figure for Ohio fell again on Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 104.7 cases per 100,000 population over the last two weeks.
The state had just under 1200 new cases on Thursday, with 13 of those cases out of Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs March 3
Ohio: 2,657,358 total cases (+1196)
Stark: 79,439 total cases (+13)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 104.7