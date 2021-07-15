THURSDAY UPDATE: Daily, Per Capita Cases Both Up
James
Jul 15, 2021 @ 3:52pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of indications that coronavirus cases are increasing again in Ohio.
For the first time in a long time, the per-capita cases figure rose from 19.2 last week to 27 this week.
That’s the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the previous two weeks.
And, the daily case number was over 500 on Thursday, with 15 new cases out of Stark County.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs July 15
Ohio: 1,115,789 cases (+547)
Stark: 33,579 cases (+15)
State Cases Per Capita: 27.0