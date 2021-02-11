THURSDAY UPDATE: Deaths From Last Year Begin to Be Added In, Nearly Half of School Employees Vaccinated
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported 2800 new cases on Thursday, with 131 out of Stark County.
The death total in the state went up by over 700, but 650 of that number are deaths from November and December just now being added to the count.
Governor Mike DeWine says by this weekend, 50-percent of school employees who want to be vaccinated will have gotten their first shots.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs Feb 11
Ohio: 931,437 cases (+2806),
12,577 deaths (+721 but 650 from Nov, Dec)
Stark: 28,144 cases (+131),
538 deaths (+51 but ? from Nov, Dec)