THURSDAY UPDATE: Governor Explains Incomplete Numbers
Governor Mike DeWine at the bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daily coronavirus numbers were high on Thursday, but they should be even higher.
That’s because, as Governor Mike DeWine explained, 12,000 positive antigen tests sent to the Ohio Department of Health since Monday are being rechecked, and are not included in the count as of yet.
As it is, there are more than 7700 new cases in Ohio and 213 in Stark County.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs Nov 19 (list is not complete, 12,000 positives being rechecked)
Ohio: 326,615 cases (+7787), 5890 deaths (+63)
Stark: 7446 cases (+213), 195 deaths (+1)