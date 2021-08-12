      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Highest Number of Cases in Stark in 6 Months

Jim Michaels
Aug 12, 2021 @ 3:50pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time since February 11, Stark County reported over a hundred new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

The state had another 3000-plus day, just like Wednesday.

And, the cases per 100,000 people statewide is up to 194.2

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Aug 12

Ohio: 1,152,590 cases (+3272)

Stark: 34,521 cases (+107)

State cases per-capita: 194.2

Across Ohio: 1212 active hospitalizations

