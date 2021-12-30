THURSDAY UPDATE: More Big Numbers, Record High for Stark Daily Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not as high as the two previous days, but still up there.
The Ohio Department of Health reported over 19,700 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
For Stark County, it was another pandemic daily high, with 726 new cases.
The statewide per-capita case figure for the last two weeks which the CDC likes to see below 50 was at 1364.7 on Thursday.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Dec 30
Ohio: 1,995,497 cases (+19,774)
Stark: 62,411 cases (+726)
State cases per capita: 1364.7