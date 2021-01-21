THURSDAY UPDATE: Most Cases in a Week, More Students Back in Buildings
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 7200 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most in a week.
Stark County has 181 of those cases.
Governor DeWine says the percentage of the state’s K-12 school students learning fully in-person is now up over 42-percent.
24-percent of students are fully remote and about a third are hybrid.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Jan 21
Ohio: 849,704 cases (+7271),
10,518 deaths (+109)
Stark: 25,443 cases (+181),
429 deaths (+1)