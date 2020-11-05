THURSDAY UPDATE: Nearly 5,000 New Cases, Changes at ODH
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio again set a new daily record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The state health department reports 4,961 new cases, taking the case total over the 235,000 mark.
Of those cases, 92 are in Stark County.
Thursday’s 214 hospitalizations makes it 2,075 people who have been admitted to a healthcare facility due to COVID-19.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Nov 5
Ohio: 235,170 cases (+4,961),
5461 deaths (+33)
Stark: 4892 cases (+92),
189 deaths (+2)
Changes at the Ohio Department of Health
Governor Mike DeWine named Stephanie McCloud as director of the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
She moves over from her role as director of the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation.
Also, Chief Medical Officer with OhioHealth Dr Bruce Vanderhoff will take the same role with the department.
And Interim Director Lance Himes has a new role with regard to the department’s coronavirus response.