THURSDAY UPDATE: New Numbers Remain Under 1000, Stark Now at Red Level-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the fifth straight day Thursday, Ohio reported under a thousand new coronavirus cases.
Stark County reports 27 of those new cases, and is now at Red Level-3 on the state’s county-by-county color-coded map (see below).
Here are the numbers from Thursday’s report:
Thurs Sept 24
Ohio: 147,744 cases (+991), 4715 deaths (+28)
Stark: 2817 cases (+27), 170 deaths (same)
Stark Now in the Red
Nine Ohio counties including Stark are now at Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly color-coded coronavirus map.
It’s the first time Stark County has been in the Red since the Public Health Advisory System was first developed.
Stark County Health Commissioner Kirkland Norris is recommending residents decreasing person-to-person contact and avoiding gatherings in order to lower the level to 1 0r 2.
Norris says it’s not meant to create fear, but to help everyone remember to watch their activities to slow the spread of the virus.