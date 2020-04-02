Thursday Update: New Stay At Home Order Issued to Go In Effect on Monday
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again, Governor Mike DeWine along with other state leaders and health officials spoke in Columbus providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is a full outline of everything that was discussed.
Update on Cases
16 more Ohioans have died from the coronavirus. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that the states death total now sits at 81. Ohio now has 2,902 confirmed cases. 75 counties have at least one case, 26 have at least one confirmed fatality.
802 people have been hospitalized in Ohio; 260 have been admitted into the intensive care unit. Stark County now has 67 cases of COVID-19, three people have died in the county due to the virus.
Message to Young People
Economic Advisory Board
Governor DeWine announced that the state has now formed an economic advisory board that will help Ohio work to economically move forward. A list of those members on the board will be available on the state’s coronavirus website.
New Stay at Home Order
This afternoon Governor DeWine asked Dr. Amy Acton with the ODH to extend the Department of Health’s Stay at Home Order to 11:59pm on May 1st. Dewine says this is extension is necessary.
“If we are able to let up, we certainly can do that,” DeWine said. “The order is very similar to the previous order, but there are a few changes. The changes have come about because of what we’ve heard from the public.”
The order will go into effect on Monday, April 6 when the current order we are under expires. A few additions to the order include:
- Overcrowded stores: The new order requires retail businesses to establish the number of people who should be in the business at one time. The state is not telling them the number becuase businesses are all different. But businesses must determine their number and post it.
- People Traveling to Ohio: Ohio asks those coming into the state to self-quarantined for 14 days. There are exemptions for those who work over state lines, but this is for those who have been out of state for some time.
- Weddings: Ohio is not going to regulate weddings. DeWine says the state will leave it up to people’s judgement. However, the reception MUST follow the same rules — no more than 10 people. Weddings are not exempt from this.
- Campgrounds: Ohio is clarifying the stay at home order to close campgrounds with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle in a campground serves as somebody’s permanent residence and they are unable to secure safe alternative housing.
- Fishing: Fishing can continue, but people should observe proper social distancing not congregate together.
- State Parks: Ohio’s State Parks are open. DeWine says the state does not want to close the state parks, but the parks director can take action and change that if social distancing guidelines are not being met.
We will provide a direct link to the entire order when it is posted on the state’s website.
Unemployment
For the week ending March 28, 2020, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 272,117 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor, which set a record for the second straight week.
The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last two weeks stands at 468,414. To put that in perspective, 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed during the entire year in 2019.
Over these last two weeks, ODJFS has issued unemployment compensation payments totaling more than $45 million to more than 108,000 claimants.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted says the state is adding staff and tech capacity to the unemployment hotline. The state also expanded the hours from 9am -5pm on Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
Workers who lost their job related to COVID-19 you can use this number to expedite your claim through the system: 2000180. Those looking for work can find job opportunities in their area by visiting the state’s job search website.
There are 11,903 jobs listed on the website. Employers can go online and post jobs. “If you’re in a position to work, please do,” said Husted. “They need you.”
Searching for Additional Hospital Personnel
The State of Ohio worked with some of Ohio’s Licensing Boards to send a survey to identify additional personnel who have clinical or behavioral health skills to respond to potential hospital surge from COVID-19. Engaged Boards include:
- Board of Pharmacy
- Chemical Dependency Professionals Board
- Counselor, Social Worker & MFT Board
- Dental Board
- Medical Board
- Nursing Board
- OTPTAT Board
- Psychology Board
- State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services
- Veterinary Medical Board
- Vision Professionals Board
Dr. Acton asks if you are a current or retired licensee from any of these boards, please take the time to complete this survey to help the state to better understand the people who are available to help.