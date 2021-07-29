THURSDAY UPDATE: Numbers Lower, But Still Over 1000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state recorded over a thousand new cases of coronavirus again on Thursday, but the numbers are down compared to the last two days.
There were 1205 new cases reported, with 31 of them out of Stark County.
As a result of the recent increase in numbers, the state’s per capita case figure is at 77.4.
That’s the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the previous two weeks.
Active hospitalizations in Ohio are up to 587.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs July 29
Ohio: 1,126,625 cases (+1205)
Stark: 33,907 cases (+31)
State Cases Per Capita: 77.4
Across Ohio: 587 hospitalizations