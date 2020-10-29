      Breaking News
THURSDAY UPDATE: Numbers Shoot Up in Ohio, Stark, 43 Counties in Red

Jim Michaels
Oct 29, 2020 @ 2:26pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state and Stark County both experienced a huge increase in the number of daily cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Ohio reported a record 3,590 cases, 25-percent higher than the previous record set on Saturday.

And Stark County picked up over a hundred new cases, at 105.

There were also 192 new hospitalizations in the state, the third highest figure yet.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Oct 29

Ohio: 208,937 cases (+3590),
5275 deaths (+19)

Stark: 4267 cases (+105),
185 deaths (same)

43 Counties Now in Red

The new color-coded coronavirus map for Ohio has a record 43 Red Level-3 counties, but still none at Purple Level-4.

Local counties remain unchanged, with most including Stark in the Red, and only Carroll at Orange Level-2.

All local counties remain at “high incidence”, as are 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

