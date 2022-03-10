      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: ODH Going to Weekly Reports After Sunday

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2022 @ 3:00pm
(April Wilson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a hopeful sign that the coronavirus pandemic is winding down.

After Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health will report case numbers, hospitalizations and other data on a weekly basis.

All reports will come out on Thursdays.

The state reported 868 new cases yesterday. with 20 of them from Stark County.

And the weekly per-capita case figure is down to 70.4.

That’s the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks.

Here are your Thursday numbers:

Thurs March 10

Ohio: 2,662,425 total cases (+868)

Stark: 79,520 total cases (+20)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 70.4

