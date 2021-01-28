THURSDAY UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 11,000, 5400 New Cases
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a coronavirus update on Dec.17, 2020. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A somber number reached in the coronavirus pandemic: over 11,000 Ohioans have now died, with their deaths attributed to the virus.
The state had 5400 new cases on Thursday, with 180 of them out of Stark County.
Active statewide hospitalization numbers were at 2800 on Thursday.
Here is the Thursday report:
Thurs Jan 28
Ohio: 883,716 cases (+5432),
11,006 deaths (+75)
Stark: 26,591 cases (+180),
451 deaths (+1)