THURSDAY UPDATE: Over 1,000 New Cases, New Health Director Named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s number of daily new cases jumped up over a thousand again, pushing the state’s total over 134,000/
Of those new cases, Stark County had 19 of them, putting the county total over 2,500.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Sept 10
Ohio: 134,086 cases (+1121),
4354 deaths (+30)
Stark: 2502 cases (+19),
157 deaths (+1)
New Health Director
Governor DeWine announced Thursday that Dr Joan Duwve will be the new Ohio health director come October 1.
She comes to Ohio from South Carolina where she’s the director of Public Health there.
But she’s coming back to her native Ohio, where she graduated from North Olmstead High School and Ohio State University.
She also attended the University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins University.