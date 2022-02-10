THURSDAY UPDATE: Per-Capita Case Figure Below 500
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly per-capita measure of coronavirus cases in Ohio dropped by nearly one-half on Thursday.
The state says there were 481 cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks.
The state had under 4200 new cases on Thursday, with 69 of them from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Feb 10
Ohio: 2,625,551 total cases (+4176)
Stark: 78,939 total cases (+69)
State cases per capita for last 2 weeks: 481.0