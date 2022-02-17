THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Case Figure Drops to 255
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly per-capita coronavirus figure is getting closer to where the CDC would like to see it.
The state Department of Health reports 255.8 cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the last two weeks.
It should ideally be under 50, but then it was above 2000 just four weeks ago.
There were just under 2000 new cases reported statewide Thursday, with 25 of them from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Feb 17
Ohio: 2,640,201 total cases (+1999)
Stark: 79,183 total cases (+25)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 255.8