THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Case Figure Falls to 419.2

Jim Michaels
Oct 21, 2021 @ 2:33pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another large drop in the weekly coronavirus per capita figure on Thursday.

The number of cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks in Ohio is 419.2

That number was close to 800 back in September.

The state reported nearly 4100 new cases on Thursday, with 192 of thwem out of Stark County.

Here are your Thursday numbers:

Thurs Oct 21

Ohio: 1,511,760 cases (+4084)

Stark: 46,442 cases (+192)

State cases per capita: 419.2

Across Ohio: 2790 current hospitalizations

