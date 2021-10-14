      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Falls Again

Jim Michaels
Oct 14, 2021 @ 2:39pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another indication that the coronavirus is lessening its grip on the state.

The weekly cases-per-100,000-population figure is down to 507.4.

The figure is derived from the previous two weeks’ worth of cases.

It’s been dropping for the last three weeks.

Ohio reported 5100-plus new cases on Thursday.

150 of them were out of Stark County.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Oct 14

Ohio: 1,485,514 cases (+5143)

Stark: 45,443 cases (+150)

Across Ohio: 3,226 active hospitalizations

State cases per capita: 507.4

