THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Falls Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another indication that the coronavirus is lessening its grip on the state.
The weekly cases-per-100,000-population figure is down to 507.4.
The figure is derived from the previous two weeks’ worth of cases.
It’s been dropping for the last three weeks.
Ohio reported 5100-plus new cases on Thursday.
150 of them were out of Stark County.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Oct 14
Ohio: 1,485,514 cases (+5143)
Stark: 45,443 cases (+150)
Across Ohio: 3,226 active hospitalizations
State cases per capita: 507.4