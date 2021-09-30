      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Falls for First Time Since July

Jim Michaels
Sep 30, 2021 @ 2:18pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time since early July when the figure was below 20, the weekly per-capita coronavirus number in Ohio has dropped.

The Department of Health pegs the number of cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks at 616.7; it was nearly 700 a week ago.

The state reported 6500 new cases on Thursday; Stark County, 197.

Here are your Thursday numbers:

Thurs Sept 30

Ohio: 1,413,972 cases (+6530)

Stark: 43,159 cases (+197)

State cases per capita: 616.7

