THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Falls for First Time Since July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time since early July when the figure was below 20, the weekly per-capita coronavirus number in Ohio has dropped.
The Department of Health pegs the number of cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks at 616.7; it was nearly 700 a week ago.
The state reported 6500 new cases on Thursday; Stark County, 197.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Sept 30
Ohio: 1,413,972 cases (+6530)
Stark: 43,159 cases (+197)
State cases per capita: 616.7